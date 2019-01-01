Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses future after Holiday Bowl win: 'I'm not going anywhere'

The Northwestern Wildcats used a 28-point fourth quarter to come back from a 20-3 deficit to beat Utah 31-20 in the Holiday Bowl on Monday night. The win pushed Northwestern to a record of 9-5 on the season, giving the Wildcats their fifth nine-win season under Pat Fitzgerald in his 13 seasons. The program only had four such seasons in its entire history before Fitzgerald took over in 2006.

It's that kind of unprecedented success at Northwestern that has made Fitzgerald a popular candidate for other jobs over the years, but he's routinely turned them down. This year, his name began popping up as a candidate for NFL openings, including the vacant Green Bay Packers job just a few hours north of Evanston. Following Northwestern's win over Utah, Fitzgerald was asked point blank about the job rumors. Northwestern fans can rest easy.

"Hashtag Go Cats, man," said Fitzgerald, soaked by both a bucket of Gatorade and the San Diego rain. "I'm not going anywhere. This is home forever."

Forever seems pretty permanent, so I think we can safely assume that when Northwestern kicks off its 2019 season, Fitzgerald will still be there. I mean, what were the chances a guy from the south suburbs of Chicago who happens to be a diehard Chicago Bears fan would leave his alma mater for the Green Bay Packers anyway?

Fitzgerald has gone 96-70 at Northwestern and is coming off his first division title in 2018.