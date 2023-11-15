Northwestern is expected to elevate interim coach David Braun to the full-time role moving forward, according to ESPN. Braun, who arrived as Wildcats defensive coordinator in the offseason, was named interim coach in July after longtime Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid widespread hazing allegations within the program.

Braun has guided the Wildcats to a 5-5 mark through 10 games this season, complete with a 3-4 mark in Big Ten play. The team can clinch a bowl berth with a victory in Week 12 against Purdue. It's a drastic jump for a Northwestern program that went 1-11 in Fitzgerald's final year the helm. The Wildcats defeated Nebraska in the opener Dublin, Ireland, before losing 11 consecutive games to end the season.

Braun would be stepping into his first full-time head-coaching position after previous stops as an assistant at North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and UC Davis among other schools. Braun played as a defensive lineman at Winona State (2004-07), where he began his coaching career as a gradate assistant in 2008.

CBS Sports will update this story with more shortly.