Northwestern will be without their lead rusher for the remainder of the 2025 season. Coach David Braun told reporters Monday that running back Cam Porter will be out for the year after sustaining what appeared to be a leg injury during the Wildcats' 42-7 win over Western Illinois, per ESPN.

Porter has been Northwestern's top back, and rushed 18 times for 137 yards and one touchdown through the first two games of the season.

"All of us are crushed for Cam," Braun said, via WildcatReport. "There's no one that's worked harder, invested more in our program ... there is no one more suited and prepared to have a profound impact on their team. He understands his purpose is bigger than football."

Porter was in his sixth season with Northwestern, and led the Wildcats in rushing each of the last two years with 501 yards and six rushing touchdowns in 2024, and 651 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. In his collegiate career, Porter has rushed for a total of 1,908 yards and 18 touchdowns, good enough for 14th on Northwestern's all-time rushing list.

With Porter done for the year, Caleb Komolafe and Joseph Himon II will be asked to step up in the run game. Up next for the Wildcats is No. 4 Oregon at home this Saturday.