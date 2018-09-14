Northwestern vs. Akron live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Northwestern vs. Akron football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern Wildcats (home) vs. Akron Zips (away)
Current records: Northwestern 1-1; Akron 1-0-1
What to Know
On Saturday, Northwestern takes on Akron at 7:30 p.m. The match looks promising for Northwestern, who are favored by a full 21 points.
Northwestern came up short against Duke last Saturday, falling 7-21.
Meanwhile, Akron took their match against Morgan St. by a conclusive 41-7 score.
Akron's victory lifted them to 1-0-1 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if Akron can add another positive mark to their record or if Northwestern can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Akron's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Ryan Field, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wildcats are a big 21 point favorite against the Zips.
Last season, Northwestern were 9-4-0 against the spread. As for Akron, they were 8-5-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
-
