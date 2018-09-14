Northwestern vs. Akron live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats (home) vs. Akron Zips (away)

Current records: Northwestern 1-1; Akron 1-0-1

What to Know

On Saturday, Northwestern takes on Akron at 7:30 p.m. The match looks promising for Northwestern, who are favored by a full 21 points.

Northwestern came up short against Duke last Saturday, falling 7-21.

Meanwhile, Akron took their match against Morgan St. by a conclusive 41-7 score.

Akron's victory lifted them to 1-0-1 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if Akron can add another positive mark to their record or if Northwestern can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Akron's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ryan Field, Illinois

Ryan Field, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wildcats are a big 21 point favorite against the Zips.

Last season, Northwestern were 9-4-0 against the spread. As for Akron, they were 8-5-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.