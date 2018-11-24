Northwestern vs. Illinois: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Northwestern vs. Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern Wildcats (home) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (away)
Current records: Northwestern 7-4; Illinois 4-7
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Illinois will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. Illinois are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.82 points per game.
Illinois took a serious blow against Iowa last week, falling 0-63. Illinois were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-35.
Meanwhile, Northwestern had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 24-14 win over Minnesota. The success made it back-to-back wins for Northwestern.
Northwestern's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Illinois's loss dropped them down to 4-7. Giving up four turnovers, Illinois had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Northwestern exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Ryan Field, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.70
Prediction
The Wildcats are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
This season, Northwestern are 6-4-1 against the spread. As for Illinois, they are 3-7-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 18 point favorite.
Series History
Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Illinois Fighting Illini 7 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 42
- 2016 - Northwestern Wildcats 42 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 21
- 2015 - Illinois Fighting Illini 14 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Rivalry Week college football game 10,000...
-
Ga. Tech at Georgia pick, live stream
Who will come out on top in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry game?
-
Florida at FSU pick, live stream
FSU faces the end of a 36-year streak of postseason appearances
-
Ohio St. vs. Michigan pick, live stream
The Game takes place for the 114th time on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio
-
Big 12 gets its Oklahoma-Texas rematch
This is the Big 12 Championship Game the conference dreamed of when it was created
-
Rivalry Week expert picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season, and he's got picks you'll...