Northwestern vs. Illinois: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Northwestern vs. Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern Wildcats (home) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (away)
Current records: Northwestern 7-4; Illinois 4-7
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Illinois will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Northwestern on the road at 3:30 p.m. Illinois are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.82 points per game.
After soaring to 35 points the game before, Illinois faltered in their game last week. They were dealt a punishing 0-63 loss at the hands of Iowa. Illinois were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-35.
Meanwhile, Northwestern had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 24-14 victory over Minnesota. The success made it back-to-back wins for Northwestern.
Northwestern's win lifted them to 7-4 while Illinois's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. Giving up four turnovers, Illinois had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Northwestern exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Ryan Field, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wildcats are a big 18 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
This season, Northwestern are 6-4-1 against the spread. As for Illinois, they are 3-7-0 against the spread
Series History
Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Illinois Fighting Illini 7 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 42
- 2016 - Northwestern Wildcats 42 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 21
- 2015 - Illinois Fighting Illini 14 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 24
