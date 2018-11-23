Northwestern vs. Illinois: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats (home) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (away)

Current records: Northwestern 7-4; Illinois 4-7

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Illinois will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Northwestern on the road at 3:30 p.m. Illinois are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.82 points per game.

After soaring to 35 points the game before, Illinois faltered in their game last week. They were dealt a punishing 0-63 loss at the hands of Iowa. Illinois were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-35.

Meanwhile, Northwestern had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 24-14 victory over Minnesota. The success made it back-to-back wins for Northwestern.

Northwestern's win lifted them to 7-4 while Illinois's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. Giving up four turnovers, Illinois had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Northwestern exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ryan Field, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wildcats are a big 18 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

This season, Northwestern are 6-4-1 against the spread. As for Illinois, they are 3-7-0 against the spread

Series History

Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - Illinois Fighting Illini 7 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 42
  • 2016 - Northwestern Wildcats 42 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 21
  • 2015 - Illinois Fighting Illini 14 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 24
