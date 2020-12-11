The Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 15 Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern is 5-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Fighting Illini are 2-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. This is the 114th battle for the Land of Lincoln Trophy and Illinois holds a slight 55-53-5 advantage all-time despite Northwestern winning the last five in a row.

Northwestern has covered in four of those five head-to-head victories but is coming off a brutal letdown against Michigan State two weeks ago. The Wildcats are favored by 14-points in the latest Northwestern vs. Illinois odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 40.5. Before entering any Illinois vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 50-31 on all top-rated picks through 14 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning $700. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northwestern vs. Illinois. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Northwestern vs. Illinois:

Northwestern vs. Illinois spread: Northwestern -14

Northwestern vs. Illinois over-under: 40.5 points

Northwestern vs. Illinois money line: Northwestern -600, Illinois +425

Latest Odds: Fighting Illini +14 Bet Now

What you need to know about Northwestern

Northwestern came up short against the Michigan State Spartans two weeks ago, falling 29-20. QB Peyton Ramsey had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 48.8 percent.

The Wildcats have struggled all season offensively, but Pat Fitzgerald's defense is one of the best in the nation. It's an opportunistic bunch that will be looking to bait Illinois into major mistakes. Northwestern has forced 16 total turnovers in six games and defensive back Brandon Joseph is tied for first in the nation with five interceptions.

What you need to know about Illinois

The Fighting Illini suffered a bitter defeat on Saturday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Illinois took a 35-21 hit to the loss column. No one had a standout game offensively for Illinois, but the Fighting Illini got scores from a handful of players including TE Daniel Barker, WR Carlos Sandy, and QB Isaiah Williams. Brandon Peters and Williams have shared the quarterback responsibilities the past few weeks and Lovie Smith will likely utilize both and stay with the hot hand on Saturday.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Northwestern is 17th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 327.8 on average. The Fighting Illini have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 16th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 166 on average.

How to make Northwestern vs. Illinois picks

The model has simulated Northwestern vs. Illinois 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Northwestern vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.