Northwestern vs. Illinois odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is 6-5 overall and 3-3 at home, while Northwestern is 2-9 overall and 0-4 on the road. Illinois has covered its last six games in a row against the spread while Northwestern is 0-4-2 during that span. However, recent head-to-head history has favored Northwestern. They've won and covered three of the last four battles for the Land of Lincoln Trophy. But it's the Fighting Illini that are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Illinois vs. Northwestern odds, while the over-under is set at 41.5.

Illinois came up short against Iowa last week, falling 19-10. No individual had a big game offensively for the Fighting Illini, but they got one touchdown from quarterback Brandon Peters. On a positive note, the Illinois defense seemed to make dramatic improvement stopping the run after struggling throughout Big Ten play. The Illini allowed just 79 rushing yards to Iowa with Dele Harding leading the way with 12 tackles. Harding has been all over the field for Illinois this season, with 128 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions. two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. Northwestern will have to account for the senior linebacker on every play on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Northwestern lost to Minnesota 38-22 last week. Despite the loss, Northwestern got a solid performance out of backup quarterback Andrew Marty, who rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and also completed 8-of-10 passes for 95 yards and another touchdown to breathe a little life into what has been a stagnant offense all season. Marty had to come on for Hunter Johnson early in the game and will be granted his first career start on Saturday against Illinois.

