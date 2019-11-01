Northwestern vs. Indiana odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Northwestern Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana is 6-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while Northwestern is 1-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. Indiana is only so-so against the spread (5-3), but Northwestern has really struggled (2-5). The Hoosiers are favored by 11 points in the latest Indiana vs. Northwestern odds, while the over-under is set at 43.5. Before entering any Northwestern vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Indiana vs. Northwestern 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Hoosiers took their contest against Nebraska 38-31 last week. Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey was slinging it as he passed for 351 yards and two touchdowns on 40 attempts. That was the first 300-plus yard effort for Ramsey this season.

Meanwhile, Northwestern received a tough blow as it fell 20-0 to Iowa. One thing holding the Wildcats back was the mediocre play of quarterback Aidan Smith, who did not have his best game who only threw for 138 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

A couple offensive stats to consider: The Hoosiers come into the matchup boasting the 11th most passing yards per game in the league at 312.8. Less enviably, the Wildcats are worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only eight on the season.

So who wins Indiana vs. Northwestern? And which side of the spread is hitting nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.