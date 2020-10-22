Who's Playing

Maryland @ Northwestern

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Ryan Field to kick off their 2020 seasons. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, the Terrapins are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Northwestern has set their aspirations higher this year.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Maryland ranked 17th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 174 on average (bottom 88%). The Wildcats experienced some struggles of their own as they were third worst when it came to passing touchdowns last season, with the squad coming up with only six overall. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The Maryland sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 11-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Northwestern won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.