Northwestern vs. Massachusetts: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Northwestern vs. Massachusetts football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 1-8; Massachusetts 1-9
What to Know
The Massachusetts Minutemen are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 53.1 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Northwestern's field at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Massachusetts and seven for Northwestern.
Massachusetts took a serious blow against the Army West Point Black Knights last week, falling 63-7. QB Andrew Brito had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.69 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Northwestern had to settle for a 24-22 defeat against the Purdue Boilermakers. WR Kyric McGowan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 146 yards and one TD on 17 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time McGowan has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. McGowan's sharp day also set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Minutemen are stumbling into the contest with the most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 69 on the season. But Northwestern is worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 11 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 39.5-point favorite against the Minutemen.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 39-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan vs. Michigan St. score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 15 Michigan and Michigan State meet in a rivalry...
-
Iowa vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
Can the Hawkeyes end Minnesota's playoff hopes?
-
Clemson vs. Wake pick, live stream
The Tigers are finally in the top four but now must defend their spot in the playoff picture
-
Georgia vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry takes center stage on Saturday
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy pick, live stream
A top-25 showdown of two longtime rivals should be one of the better games in Week 12
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, computer sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup 10,000...
-
Florida vs. Missouri score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 11 Florida meets Missouri in the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
College football top 25 games, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game