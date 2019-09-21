Northwestern vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Northwestern (home) vs. Michigan State (away)

Current Records: Northwestern 1-1-0; Michigan State 2-1-0

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between Northwestern and Michigan State at noon on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern will be home again for the second matchup in a row.

Last week, there's no place like home for they, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. They enjoyed a cozy 30-14 win over UNLV. Northwestern's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Hunter Johnson, who rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and Drake Anderson, who rushed for 141 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. Near the top of the highlight reel was Hunter Johnson's 50-yard TD bomb to WR JJ Jefferson in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 84 yards due to penalties like Michigan State did last week. They fell just short of Arizona State by a score of 10-7. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Spartans to swallow was that they had been favored by 15.5 points coming into the contest.

Northwestern's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Michigan State's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats enter the game with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. As for Michigan State, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 23.30. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: ABC

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.56

Odds

The Spartans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 36

Series History

Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Michigan State in the last five years.