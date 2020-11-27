A Big Ten battle is on tap Saturday between the Michigan State Spartans and the 11th-ranked Northwestern Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. MSU is 1-3 overall and 0-2 at home, while Northwestern is 5-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Wildcats are 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six games. The Spartans are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games following a bye week.

The Wildcats are favored by 13-points in the latest Michigan State vs. Northwestern odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 41.5.

Northwestern vs. Michigan State spread: Wildcats -13

Northwestern vs. Michigan State over-under: 41.5 points

Northwestern vs. Michigan State money line: Wildcats -550, Spartans +400

What you need to know about Northwestern

The Wildcats are coming off a monumental victory over then-No. 10 Wisconsin last week, propelling Northwestern to the top of the Big Ten West Division and into the College Football Playoff discussion. Graduate transfer QB Peyton Ramsey is completing 62 percent of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns this season.

Northwestern's defense gives up only 100.6 rushing yards and 12.6 points per game, both are second in the Big Ten. And the Wildcats have won four straight close games since a 43-3 blowout of Maryland in the opener -- recording an average margin of victory of just 6.5 points.

What you need to know about Michigan State

The Spartans have only beaten Michigan this season, a three-point Halloween victory over the then-No. 13 team in the country. Since then, though, Michigan State has been blown out by Iowa and Indiana -- and had last week's winnable game against Maryland cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in College Park.

Coach Mel Tucker maintained that the starting quarterback spot has been open all week, mainly between Rocky Lombardi and Payton Thorne. Lombardi has started all four games, but was benched midway through the second quarter against the Hoosiers two weeks ago for Thorne -- who finished 10-of-20 for 110 yards.

