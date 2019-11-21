Northwestern vs. Minnesota: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. No. 10 Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 2-8; Minnesota 9-0
What to Know
Northwestern's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
Northwestern entered their game last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Massachusetts Minutemen 45-6. RB Evan Hull had a dynamite game for the Wildcats; he rushed for 220 yards and four TDs on 24 carries. Hull's performance made up for a slower contest against the Purdue Boilermakers two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Minnesota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 23-19 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of WR Tyler Johnson, who caught nine passes for 170 yards and one TD.
Northwestern's victory lifted them to 2-8 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 9-0. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Northwestern is 11th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 14 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Wildcats, the Golden Gophers enter the contest having picked the ball off 14 times, good for third in the nation. Minnesota's secondary is poised to pounce all over Northwestern's passing game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 40
-
