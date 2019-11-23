Northwestern vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. No. 10 Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 2-8; Minnesota 9-0
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats will stay at home another week and welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Wildcats coming into their game against the Massachusetts Minutemen last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. Northwestern steamrolled past UMass 45-6. RB Evan Hull had a dynamite game for Northwestern; he rushed for 220 yards and four TDs on 24 carries. Hull's performance made up for a slower contest against the Purdue Boilermakers two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Minnesota didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 23-19 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of WR Tyler Johnson, who caught nine passes for 170 yards and one TD.
Northwestern's win lifted them to 2-8 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 9-0. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wildcats are 11th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 14 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Wildcats, the Golden Gophers enter the matchup having picked the ball off 14 times, good for third in the nation. The Golden Gophers' secondary is poised to pounce all over the Wildcats' passing game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
