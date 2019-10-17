Northwestern vs. Ohio State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Northwestern vs. Ohio State football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 1-4-0; Ohio State 6-0-0
What to Know
Ohio State won both of their matches against Northwestern last season (24-20 and 45-24) and is aiming for the same result on Friday. Ohio State will take on Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ryan Field after a week off. The Buckeyes have bulldozed their previous six opponents, so Northwestern might have their hands full.
Two weeks ago, Ohio State turned the game against Michigan State into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 529 yards to 264. Ohio State was the clear victor by a 34-10 margin over Michigan State. Among those leading the charge for the Buckeyes was RB J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 172 yards and one TD on 24 carries. Dobbins put himself on the highlight reel with a 67-yard TD scramble in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats were the 34-31 winners over Nebraska when they last met October of last year. Two weeks ago? They had no such luck. The Wildcats fell just short of Nebraska by a score of 13-10. Northwestern can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
Ohio State's win lifted them to 6-0 while Northwestern's loss dropped them down to 1-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats are fourth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only two on the season. To make matters even worse for Northwestern, Ohio State comes into the game boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed per game in the league at three. Northwestern fans had better hope their team can run the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 28-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Ohio State have won both of the games they've played against Northwestern in the last five years.
- Dec 01, 2018 - Ohio State 45 vs. Northwestern 24
- Oct 29, 2016 - Ohio State 24 vs. Northwestern 20
