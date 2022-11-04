Who's Playing

No. 2 Ohio State @ Northwestern

Current Records: Ohio State 8-0; Northwestern 1-7

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-0 against the Northwestern Wildcats since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. OSU is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Northwestern at noon ET Nov. 5 at Ryan Field. The Buckeyes know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past seven matchups -- so hopefully Northwestern likes a good challenge.

OSU had a touchdown and change to spare in a 44-31 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. OSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB TreVeyon Henderson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and WR Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught ten passes for 185 yards.

Special teams collected 14 points for OSU. K Noah Ruggles delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats ended up a good deal behind the Iowa Hawkeyes when they played on Saturday, losing 33-13. QB Brendan Sullivan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw one interception with only 159 yards passing.

The Buckeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 38.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Ohio State's win lifted them to 8-0 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. OSU caused 4 turnovers against Penn State, so Northwestern will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 38.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Northwestern in the last eight years.