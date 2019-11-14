Northwestern vs. UMass odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer simulation

The Massachusetts Minutemen will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern is 1-8 overall and 1-4 at home, while UMass is 1-9 overall and 0-5 on the road. It's been a rough season for both programs and bettors have done well fading both of these teams throughout the year. Northwestern is 2-7 against the spread and UMass is 1-9 against the spread on the season. Something will inevitably have to give in this first meeting between these two programs ever. The Wildcats are favored by 41 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Massachusetts odds, while the over-under is set at 56.5. Before entering any UMass vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Northwestern fell 24-22 to Purdue last week. The Wildcats got a solid performance out of wide receiver Kyric McGowan, who rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries. Unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. It was McGowan's first 100-yard rushing game ever and his first career rushing touchdown after converting from wide receiver to running back. With Northwestern desperately searching for any sort of offensive spark, look for McGowan to play a major role in Pat Fitzgerald's plans moving forward.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts got crushed 63-7 by Army. Quarterback Andrew Brito just could not get things rolling his way despite one touchdown. He threw one interception and completed just 37.5 percent of his passes. The Massachusetts defense is giving up 53.1 points and 567.9 yards per game this season and the one saving grace on that side of the ball has been that it has forced 17 turnovers on the season. Leading rusher Bilal Ally is expected to be a game-time decision with an unspecified injury and his status Saturday will have to be monitored closely.

So who wins Northwestern vs. Massachusetts? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time?