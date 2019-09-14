Northwestern vs. UNLV: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Northwestern vs. UNLV football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 0-1-0; UNLV 1-1-0
What to Know
Northwestern has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against UNLV at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Wildcats kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They fell to Stanford 7-17. Northwestern was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Stanford apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of 2015.
Meanwhile, if UNLV was riding high off their 56-23 takedown of So. Utah two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. UNLV suffered a grim 17-43 defeat to Arkansas State last Saturday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and UNLV was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. The Wildcats have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. But the Rebels enter the matchup with 8 rushing touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 18.5 point favorite against the Rebels.
Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 20 point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 75 degrees.
