Northwestern vs. Utah, Holiday Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

Those in the know aren't expecting many points in this game, as the current total of 46 projected by sports books everywhere is one of the lowest totals this bowl season, and it's that low for good reason. Both Northwestern and Utah won their respective divisions and played for a conference title this season thanks in large part to their defenses. Northwestern comes into the game having allowed only 23.5 points per game, while Utah's been even better at 18.5 points per game. So points will be at a premium in this matchup.

Northwestern will be making its fourth straight bowl appearance, and this will be the team's ninth bowl game in Pat Fitzgerald's 13 seasons with the program. They're 3-5 in their first eight, and the nine bowls the team's played under Fitzgerald constitute a full 60 percent of the bowl games the Northwestern program has ever played in. Utah, meanwhile, is playing in its fifth straight bowl game, and its 12th bowl game in 14 seasons under Kyle Whittingham. No coach in the country has a better winning percentage in bowl games than Whittingham's .916 (11-1). That includes when he coached the Utes in the 2004 Fiesta Bowl as an interim coach after some guy named Urban Meyer left for the Florida job.

Viewing information

Event: Holiday Bowl

Date: Monday, Dec. 31 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Northwestern: Northwestern's had one of the odder seasons in college football history. They became the first team in Power Five history to win their division after going winless (0-3) in nonconference play, going 8-1 in the Big Ten during the regular season to reach the Big Ten Championship Game. A win in this game would give Northwestern nine wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1995 and 1996 seasons. Wildcats QB Clayton Thorson, who tore his ACL in last year's bowl game, will enter the final game of his college career only 91 yards shy of the program's record of 10,580 career passing yards.

Utah: The Utes won the Pac-12 South this season, which was even more remarkable considering they lost their starting QB Tyler Huntley for the final four games of the season due to a broken collarbone. The good news is Huntley has been back practicing with the team as it prepares for this game, and he's listed as the co-starter with Jason Shelley. The bad news is Utah will still be without both its leading rusher Zack Moss and leading receiver Britain Covey, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries in November.

Game prediction, picks

What I really like in this game is the under, as I believe it's the smartest play. But if you're looking to take a side, I have a hard time passing up Northwestern and the points here. As mentioned above, while the Utes may be getting Huntley back, they're still without their top running back and receiver. This offense really struggled in the Pac-12 Championship without them, and while Huntley's return will help, I don't think it'll be enough to overcome the problems elsewhere against a Northwestern defense that's been tough all season. Utah may win, but it'll be close. Take the points. Pick: Northwestern +7.5

Who wins Utah vs. Northwestern? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the pick for the 2018 Holiday Bowl, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors!