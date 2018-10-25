Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats (home) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (away)

Current records: Northwestern 4-3; Wisconsin 5-2

What to Know

Wisconsin will square off against Northwestern at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Wisconsin doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Wisconsin's strategy against Illinois last Saturday. Wisconsin was the clear victor by a 49-20 margin over Illinois. Taiwan Deal was the offensive standout of the match for Wisconsin, as he rushed for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Northwestern might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They skirted past Rutgers 18-15. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Rutgers made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins bumped Northwestern to 4-3 and Wisconsin to 5-2. Wisconsin caused 5 turnovers against Illinois, so Northwestern will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ryan Field, Illinois

Ryan Field, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Badgers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Northwestern is 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Wisconsin, they are 2-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Wisconsin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Northwestern.