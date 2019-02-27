Northwestern receiver announces retirement from football due to head injuries

Northwestern skill player Cameron Green announced his retirement from football this week, stepping away from the game with eligibility left citing concerns about concussions and head injuries. Green posted a statement on Twitter explaining that "concussions and head injuries within my family" powered his decision to step away from the game.

"Though the love of the game will be everlasting in me, the love for family and health overpowers all," Green said. "I am beyond thankful for the love and support I have received from my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and the Northwestern community with my decision. Just know that purple runs through my veins and I am never far from Northwestern."

Green's father, Mark Green, was a running back for Notre Dame and played for the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

Green played in and started all 14 games for Northwestern last season as a junior, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors after finishing second on the team in receptions (57) and first in receiving touchdowns (4). He has been the "super back" in the Wildcats' offense for most of the last two seasons, and had one year of eligibility left after redshirting during his first year with the program.

In his statement, Green first thanked Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald for the opportunity to "grow as a man on and off the field." Fitzgerald tweeted in response that Green is "heck of a player and even better young man," adding that he "can't wait to see what's next."