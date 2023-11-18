Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Purdue 3-7, Northwestern 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $42.84

What to Know

Northwestern has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. The Northwestern Wildcats and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Ryan Field. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Northwestern was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They strolled past Wisconsin with points to spare, taking the game 24-10.

Ben Bryant looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while also punching in a rushing scores.

Meanwhile, Purdue finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They took down Minnesota 49-30 on Saturday. The win was just what Purdue needed coming off of a 41-13 defeat in their prior matchup.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Purdue to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hudson Card, who threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Tyrone Tracy was another key contributor, rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns on only 15 carries.

Their wins bumped Northwestern to 5-5 and Purdue to 3-7.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the match is expected to be close, with Northwestern going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Northwestern came up short against Purdue in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 17-9. Will Northwestern have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Northwestern is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Purdue, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northwestern has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Purdue.

Nov 19, 2022 - Purdue 17 vs. Northwestern 9

Nov 20, 2021 - Purdue 32 vs. Northwestern 14

Nov 14, 2020 - Northwestern 27 vs. Purdue 20

Nov 09, 2019 - Purdue 24 vs. Northwestern 22

Aug 30, 2018 - Northwestern 31 vs. Purdue 27

Nov 11, 2017 - Northwestern 23 vs. Purdue 13

Nov 12, 2016 - Northwestern 45 vs. Purdue 17

Nov 14, 2015 - Northwestern 21 vs. Purdue 14

Injury Report for Northwestern

Duke Olges: out (Undisclosed)

Nigel Williams: out (Undisclosed)

Jacob Gill: out (Undisclosed)

Chris Petrucci: out (Undisclosed)

Anto Saka: out (Undisclosed)

Frank Covey IV: out (Undisclosed)

Jack Fitzgerald: out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Purdue