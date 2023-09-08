Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: UTEP 1-1, Northwestern 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UTEP Miners will head out on the road to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. UTEP should still be riding high after a big win, while Northwestern will be looking to get back into the win column.

On Saturday, UTEP's game was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Incarnate Word by a score of 28-14. Winning is a bit easier when you rush for 266 more yards than your opponent, as UTEP did.

Meanwhile, Northwestern had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 24-7 hit to the loss column at the hands of Rutgers on Sunday. Northwestern was down 24-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with UTEP going off as just a 1.5 point favorite. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.

UTEP ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 3-2 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 12 games they played last year would have netted $650.19. On the other hand, Northwestern was 1-8 as the underdog last season.

Odds

UTEP is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 38.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.