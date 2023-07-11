Northwestern will retain all of its assistant coaches for the 2023 football season amidst the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee.

Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg told the coaches and staff about their status ahead of a team meeting which is expected to take place Tuesday, according to ESPN. Wildcats DC David Braun is currently in charge of the program and could be a candidate to coach the team on an intern basis this fall.

The school fired Fitzgerald on Monday days after details surfaced alleging graphic instances of hazing within the program. His firing came days after he was given a two-week suspension without pay.

"The decision comes after a difficult and complex evaluation of my original discipline decision imposed last week on Coach Fitzgerald for his failure to know and prevent significant hazing in the football program," Northwestern president Michael Schill said in a statement. "Over the last 72 hours, I have spent a great deal of time in thought and in discussions with people who love our University -- the Chair and members of our Board of Trustees, faculty leadership, students, alumni and Coach Fitzgerald himself. I have also received many phone calls, text messages and emails from those I know, and those I don't, sharing their thoughts. While I am appreciative of the feedback and considered it in my decision-making, ultimately, the decision to originally suspend Coach Fitzgerald was mine and mine alone, as is the decision to part ways with him."

Fitzgerald, 48, is a revered NU alumnus and was one of the longest-tenured coaches in college football. A former Northwestern linebacker who gained entry to the College Football Hall of Fame following an exceptional career, he returned to lead the Wildcats for nearly two decades after spending five seasons as an assistant with the program.