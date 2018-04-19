Notre Dame and Alabama schedule home-and-home college football series in 2028 and 2029

The rumored home-and-home football series between Alabama and Notre Dame has become reality.

The schools announced Thursday that the Crimson Tide will open the 2028 season in South Bend, Indiana, vs. the Fighting Irish on Sept. 2, and the two traditional powers will reunite the following year in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 1, 2029.

The monumental matchup is set.



The two last met in the 2013 BCS Championship Game following the 2012 season, where Alabama topped Notre Dame 42-14 to claim the 2012 national title.

"It doesn't get more tradition-rich than Alabama and Notre Dame when it comes to college football," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. "What a great opportunity this is for our program and for our fans to kick off the 2028 and 2029 seasons."

Despite the loss to the Crimson Tide for the 2012 national title, Notre Dame is 5-2 all-time against Alabama. In 1987, No. 7 Notre Dame topped No. 10 Alabama 37-6 in South Bend. That came one year after the second-ranked Crimson Tide topped an unranked Fighting Irish squad 28-10 at Legion Field in Birmingham.

"We are excited to be able to add a home-and-home series with a team like Notre Dame," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "Alabama and Notre Dame represent two of the most storied programs in college football history. What a great opportunity for our team and our fans to be able to witness these teams play in two of the sport's most iconic venues in Tuscaloosa and South Bend."

It's impossible to know what the two squads will look like a decade from now, or even who the coaches will be. But two traditional football powers squaring off in each other's home in season-openers in consecutive seasons will be tremendous for the college football landscape.