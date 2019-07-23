Notre Dame at Georgia is selected as primetime game for SEC on CBS doubleheader in Week 4

Two years ago, Georgia went into South Bend, Indiana, and bested Notre Dame 20-19 in an instant classic that propelled the Bulldogs to their first College Football Playoff appearance. Now, it's the Irish's turn for revenge as they make their return visit from that home-and-home agreement. Georgia and Notre Dame will square off on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Athens, Georgia, and the SEC on CBS has chosen the game for the primetime spot of its early season doubleheader.

CBS Sports announced Wednesday that it will air the highly-anticipated Notre Dame at Georgia game at 8 p.m. ET with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and reporter Jamie Erdahl calling the action from Sanford Stadium. It will be the second game of a Week 4 doubleheader with the 3:30 p.m. opener to be announced at a later date.

Georgia's 2017 win in South Bend is best remembered as a thrilling defensive battle with Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy's strip-sack of Brandon Wimbush, recovered by Lorenzo Carter, sealing the win with less than 90 seconds remaining in the game. But the game is also notable as the first career start for then-freshman Jake Fromm, who was called into action after Jacob Eason was injured in the season opener.

Considering both teams have played in the College Football Playoff in the last two years and are going to be battling for respect from the CFP Selection Committee in November, this nonconference showdown is sure to be one of the most impactful data points in the playoff race.

The 2019 SEC on CBS schedule kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 14 as Alabama visits South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. The slate's second doubleheader will be noon-3:30 p.m. duo on Saturday, Nov. 16.

SEC on CBS coverage will be available streaming live on CBS All Access, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app with additional coverage from CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news service.