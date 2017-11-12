Notre Dame at Miami score: Live updates, highlights, 2017 game stats, full coverage

The Irish and Canes battle it out to determine which college football program is truly 'back'

Is "The U" back? Are the Irish fully rebounded from their disastrous 2016 campaign? We will find out the answer to these questions and more Saturday night as No. 7 Miami hosts No. 3 Notre Dame in South Florida in one of the biggest games of the 2017 college football season.

The undefeated Canes are hoping to maintain their momentum as they look to win the ACC Atlantic for the first time in program history, while the Irish are looking to prove they are a much improved team since their one-point loss to Georgia in Week 2. Notre Dame is already receiving plenty of love from the College Football Playoff, but a win over ND might send Miami soaring in the CFP Rankings upon their next release.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live scores, stats, highlights, analysis and more. We are live on the ground at Hard Rock Stadium. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

