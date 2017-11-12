Notre Dame at Miami score: No. 7 Canes make statement by blowing out No. 3 Irish

If "The U" isn't back, its as close as its been in a long time. No. 7 Miami throttled No. 3 Notre Dame from the opening whistle in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday night, beating up the Irish for a 41-8 win and the Canes' best start since 2002.

Miami wrecked Notre Dame's vaunted offensive line, limiting star running back Josh Adams on the ground and rendering the Irish rushing attack ineffective. Thanks to Louisville's win over Virginia earlier on Saturday afternoon, Miami is heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, to play in the ACC Championship Game after clinching the ACC Coastal division for the first time. It will face Clemson for the conference crown.

Here are three things to know about Miami's blowout win.

1. Miami's defense is legit: The turnover chain is all the rage across South Florida, and it's inspired quite the defensive run for the Canes. Miami forced four turnovers and sacked quarterback Brandon Wimbush five times. Adams, who came into the game averaging 8.7 yards per carry, managed just 40 yards on 16 carries. When this group is able to get consistent pressure on the quarterback and snuff out run plays, it's a scary group for anyone to go up against.

Plus, Miami has one of the best turnover margins in the country and could finish with the best. It doesn't hurt that the players on Miami have something extra to play for when it comes to getting to the ball on defense.

2. The Canes' running game is just fine: When star running back Mark Walton went down for the season with an ankle injury, the biggest concern was Miami being able to get much from its rushing attack. Since taking over the starting job, Travis Homer has been a lightning rod of efficiency for Miami, and he was again on Saturday, piling up 146 yards on 18 carries. In games where he's gotten at least 18 carries, Homer is averaging 137 yards. If they Canes are going to make a run to the College Football Playoff, Homer is going to be a huge part of it.

3. The "U" is back ... right?: After years of waiting and waiting ... and waiting, Miami is in prime position to make it back into the national title conversation. With back-to-back blowout wins over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame -- both at home on a national stage -- the Hurricanes proved they can compete with just about anyone in the country. The big test, of course, will come in the form of Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. But if Miami is able to pull it off, you best believe it'll be time to say "The U" is back on the map in a big way.

4. Notre Dame's playoff hopes are all but dead: The Fighting Irish were thoroughly whipped on Saturday night on a national stage in a similar fashion to the way they beat up on USC a few weeks ago. While they still have games against Navy and Stanford remaining, it would take a ton of dominoes to fall in the Irish's direction for the committee to consider a two-loss independent team for the College Football Playoff. But even though the Irish are likely out of the playoff hunt, it's a far cry from the 4-8 season a year ago. While things may not feel great now, Notre Dame is still building quite a behemoth for the next few years behind a stout rushing attack.

