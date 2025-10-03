The No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) square off against the Boise State Broncos (3-1) on Saturday afternoon. After starting the season off 0-2, the Fighting Irish have won two consecutive games. Last week, Notre Dame dominated Arkansas 56-13. On the other sideline, Boise State defeated Appalachian State 47-14 last week. This is the first game in history between these schools.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind, is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Boise State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 62.5 via SportsLine consensus.

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Boise State vs. Notre Dame:

Boise State vs. Notre Dame spread Fighting Irish -20.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Boise State vs. Notre Dame over/under 62.5 points Boise State vs. Notre Dame money line Fighting Irish -1350, Broncos +800 Boise State vs. Notre Dame picks See picks at SportsLine Boise State vs. Notre Dame streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Notre Dame can cover

Freshman quarterback CJ Carr has completed 68% of attempts for 1,091 passing yards and nine passing scores. The Michigan native has thrown at least two passing scores in three games this season. In his last outing, Carr went 22-of-30 for a season-high 354 passing yards and four touchdowns.

In the backfield, running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price both have compiled at least 270 rushing yards in 2025. Love leads the way with 341 rushing yards, five touchdowns and 5.2 yards per carry. Price has added 273 rushing yards with a team-best six rushing touchdowns. The Fighting Irish have scored 56 points in back-to-back games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State's offense is averaging 38.5 points, with 520 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen has thrown for 1,129 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Latrell Caples has been the go-to option, leading the team in catches (15) and receiving yards (240) with two touchdowns. The Texas native has gone over 80 receiving yards in back-to-back games.

Sophomore running back Dylan Riley has 360 rushing yards, five touchdowns, and 7.5 yards per rush. The California native has gone over 100 rushing yards in two games this season. Freshman running back Sire Gaines is another valuable weapon in the backfield, piling up 245 rushing yards and 6.4 yards per rush. See which team to back at SportsLine.

