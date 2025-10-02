No. 21 Notre Dame returns home in Week 6 to face a premier Group of Six squad in Boise State. This will be the first meeting all-time between one of the sport's legacy brands in the Fighting Irish and an ascendant modern power in the Broncos.

After falling to 0-2 with a pair of losses against ranked opponents to start the season, Notre Dame has won its last two games by a combined score of 112-43. They're fresh off a 56-13 road trip to Arkansas, representing their largest margin of victory of the year. The Razorbacks fired coach Sam Pittman one day after his now former team's loss to Notre Dame.

Boise State has put its own lackluster start to the 2025 season in the rearview mirror. The Broncos were stunned in a Week 1 upset loss against South Florida, but they've rattled off three straight wins since to keep their postseason hopes alive. Notre Dame will be the first Power Four-level team that Boise State faces this season.

Both of these teams made the College Football Playoff last season and are seeking a return this year. That makes this a crucial game for the Fighting Irish and the Broncos.

Notre Dame vs. Boise State: Need to know

Boise State finding its way: The biggest question facing Boise State this season was how it would replace All-American running back Ashton Jeanty, a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist and the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The early returns weren't great, as the Broncos put just seven points on the board in a stunning loss to South Florida. But they've quietly found their way sense, largely behind the arm of veteran quarterback Maddux Madsen. The Broncos rank ninth nationally while averaging 520 yards per game, and their 299 yards passing per contest paces the Mountain West. Madsen has thrown for 1,129 yards and nine touchdowns to just one interception in four contests. Four Boise State receivers have at least 146 yards on the year and big-play threat Chris Marshall is averaging a whopping 21.6 yards per catch.

Notre Dame treading a fine line: Less than halfway through the season and Notre Dame has already blown its margin for error. The Fighting Irish are the only multi-loss team still ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, which shows that voters are willing to give them the benefit of the doubt, but they cannot afford anymore setbacks if they wish to make a repeat appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fortunately for Notre Dame, it's riding a nine-game winning streak against unranked opponents, stretching back to 2024's stunning loss to Northern Illinois. The Irish have won all nine of those games by at least 14 points, as well.

The Price is right: Jeremiyah Love demands most of the attention in Notre Dame's backfield, and deservedly so. There's a good reason why he's regarded as the top running back prospect in college football. But his counterpart, Jadarian Price, is making quite an impression thus far. He has scored eight total touchdowns on just 45 touches, including kickoff returns. That's good for one touchdown every 5.6 touches. Five of those touchdowns have covered at least 15 yards. He had a 100-yard kickoff returned for a score against Purdue. He's a multi-dimensional threat and one of the best scoring options on Notre Dame's roster, even with Love in the mix.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. Boise State live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Notre Dame vs. Boise State prediction, picks

The over seems like a smart bet any time this Notre Dame team is involved. The Fighting Irish very nearly hit it by themselves in their Week 5 win against Arkansas, though the Razorbacks helped push things over the edge. That now marks three straight games that Notre Dame has scored at least 40 points. Boise State has had an equally potent offense in the weeks since its season-opening letdown against South Florida. Though the Broncos may be limited by their ability to match up along the line of scrimmage, the point total in this one should climb well north of 60. Pick: Over 64.5 (-110)

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 6 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that is 34-22 since the beginning of last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.