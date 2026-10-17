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Notre Dame vs. BYU live updates: Fighting Irish face toughest test yet against upset-minded Cougars

Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 2 Fighting Irish and No. 8 Cougars meet in a top-10 clash

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No. 2 Notre Dame travels to No. 8 BYU in one of the biggest matchups of Week 7. The Fighting Irish are off to a blazing 6-0 start, beating five of their six opponents by at least 17 points. Last week, they demolished Stanford 58-7 to easily clear bowl eligibility. 

BYU is also off to a strong start in Big 12 play, including a win over a one-loss Arizona squad to cement themselves in the conference title picture. The Cougars have a 28-4 record since the start of the 2024 season, trailing only Indiana and Notre Dame for best in the country. 

Notre Dame and BYU have played seven times in history, with the Fighting Irish holding a 5-2 advantage. Cougars coach Kalani Sitake played for BYU during its first victory vs. the Irish in 1994, but Notre Dame has won four straight, including a matchup in 2022. 

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Notre Dame faces BYU.

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Missing star

BYU running back LJ Martin ranked among the most productive players in college football last season, but the star offensive weapon will miss his second straight game with a lower body injury. 

Without Martin, the Cougars running backs were a nonfactor against Iowa State, combining for only 40 yards rushing. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier had to take on a bigger role with 109 yards on nine carries. The Cougars could get backup Sione Moa back, but the sophomore has not played many snaps in a BYU uniform. Finding offense is the greatest challenge facing the Cougars against a stacked Notre Dame defense. 

 
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A game years in the making

PROVO, Utah -- It took just a simple message. 

Last October, BYU athletic director Brian Santiago was working with a scheduling broker to find nonconference games for the Cougars. BYU was likely to lose a two-game series with California after the ACC moved to nine conference games, leaving the program searching for a power conference opponent. 

Two months later, BYU and Notre Dame were both left out of the College Football Playoff. The pair were on track to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl before the Irish suddenly pulled out. As national backlash mounted, Santiago sent a message to Bevacqua giving his full support to Notre Dame for making the right decision for itself. Soon, Santiago got a call. 

"What if we played next year?" 

How BYU booked a program-defining date with Notre Dame in Provo
Shehan Jeyarajah
How BYU booked a program-defining date with Notre Dame in Provo
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