Notre Dame vs. BYU live updates: Fighting Irish face toughest test yet against upset-minded Cougars

Missing star
BYU running back LJ Martin ranked among the most productive players in college football last season, but the star offensive weapon will miss his second straight game with a lower body injury.
Without Martin, the Cougars running backs were a nonfactor against Iowa State, combining for only 40 yards rushing. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier had to take on a bigger role with 109 yards on nine carries. The Cougars could get backup Sione Moa back, but the sophomore has not played many snaps in a BYU uniform. Finding offense is the greatest challenge facing the Cougars against a stacked Notre Dame defense.