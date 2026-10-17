Notre Dame vs. BYU live updates: Fighting Irish face toughest test yet against upset-minded Cougars

No. 2 Notre Dame travels to No. 8 BYU in one of the biggest matchups of Week 7. The Fighting Irish are off to a blazing 6-0 start, beating five of their six opponents by at least 17 points. Last week, they demolished Stanford 58-7 to easily clear bowl eligibility.

BYU is also off to a strong start in Big 12 play, including a win over a one-loss Arizona squad to cement themselves in the conference title picture. The Cougars have a 28-4 record since the start of the 2024 season, trailing only Indiana and Notre Dame for best in the country.

Notre Dame and BYU have played seven times in history, with the Fighting Irish holding a 5-2 advantage. Cougars coach Kalani Sitake played for BYU during its first victory vs. the Irish in 1994, but Notre Dame has won four straight, including a matchup in 2022.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Notre Dame faces BYU.