Notre Dame co-starting running back Jafar Armstrong to miss Week 5 game vs. Stanford
Armstrong is one of two primary running backs for the Fighting Irish
No. 8 Notre Dame is hosting No. 7 Stanford Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana, and will do it without one of its stars. According to 247Sports, running back Jafar Armstrong will miss the game with an infection in his left knee.
His absence will be a big loss for an undefeated Fighting Irish team that is up against their toughest opponent of the young season.
Armstrong is the team leader in rushing touchdowns with five, and is second in rushing yards (245), rushing attempts (47) and yards per attempt among qualifying running backs (5.21). His impact has also been felt in the passing game in 2018, catching seven catches for 87 yards in four games.
The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder had his best game of the year last weekend vs. Wake Forest, rushing eight times for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
With Armstrong out, the spotlight will shine squarely on fellow co-starter Tony Jones, Jr. The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder leads the Irish with 263 yards on 46 carries. Dexter Williams could see more playing time than expected after coming off a four-game suspension, according to 247Sports.
The absence is magnified by the fact that it might be the last big test for coach Brian Kelly's crew. None of Notre Dame's opponents after Stanford are currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
The Cardinal and Fighting Irish kickoff Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UCLA vs. Colorado odds, top picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of UCLA football
-
Memphis vs. Tulane odds, best picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Memphis football
-
Fox naps on Colorado's Folsom Field
The Buffs are blacking out the end zones for their game against the Bruins on Friday night
-
Colorado vs. UCLA pick, live stream
It's a Pac-12 South showdown in Boulder on Friday night
-
Top Week 5 college football odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
College football expert picks, Week 5
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season