Notre Dame's annual rivalry against USC is one of the most storied feuds in college football history, but it hangs in the balance amid sweeping schedule changes across the sport. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman did not mince words when asked about the future of the series Thursday afternoon.

"It's pretty black and white for me," Freeman told reporters, according to the South Bend Tribune. "You want my opinion? I want to play them every single year. When? I don't care. I don't care when we play them: Start of the season, middle of the season, end of the season. I don't care."

This year's Oct. 18 meeting is the last one on the current contract between the Fighting Irish and the Trojans. Recent reports indicate that USC is hesitant to commit to a long-term extension, citing concerns over the future College Football Playoff formats -- which could add more games to an already loaded schedule -- and the already harsh travel itinerary demanded by USC's participation in the Big Ten.

"I want to play USC every year because I think it's great for college football: that rivalry, USC-Notre Dame," Freeman said. "Before I even got to Notre Dame, everybody watched that game. Everybody remembers moments from that game that just stick out in their mind."

Freeman's comments echo those previously made by Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua.

"I think Southern Cal and Notre Dame should play every year for as long as college football is played, and SC knows that's how we feel," Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua told Sports Illustrated in May.