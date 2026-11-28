After moving to No. 4 in this week's updated College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame left no doubt during Saturday's 52-17 clobbering at Syracuse to secure its 11th win of the campaign.

The Fighting Irish ended their regular season on a five-game winning streak, most coming dominantly outside of a 31-24 victory over then top-ranked Miami on Nov. 7. That's the lone top-25 win for the Fighting Irish, who hope they've done enough to lock in a first-round bye on Selection Sunday.

Without the possibility of an added conference championship data point next weekend, Notre Dame now waits on the penultimate CFP Rankings to see where it sits with Georgia, Utah and Texas each playing in a Power Four title game along with No. 7 Miami and No. 8 Wake Forest behind the Fighting Irish.

CFP chair Hunter Yurachek said this week the committee respected Notre Dame's 21-point win over SMU last weekend and that it added "another piece of the puzzle to their resume" during the grading process.

Marcus Freeman had no interest in hyping up his team's current ranking entering Saturday's finale.

"I know a lot of talk will be about what this game means for after this game, but our focus has to be on this game and this opportunity," Freeman said earlier this week. "That's where our mindset and our preparation have to be. We work a lot of days for 12 guaranteed (games). There shouldn't be a lack of motivation."

Sifting through various possible scenarios that would keep the Fighting Irish inside the top four or potentially put them out, here's our projection on what the selection committee could do:

If top-ranked Georgia smashes Texas in the SEC Championship Game , Notre Dame should safely get an opening-round bye. The Fighting Irish could move to No. 3 if the selection committee downgrades the 10-win Longhorns after their trip to Atlanta ends with a blowout loss. A competitive game, or a possible win, locks in a first-round bye for Steve Sarkisian's team and should keep Notre Dame in its current spot.

, Notre Dame should safely get an opening-round bye. The Fighting Irish could move to No. 3 if the selection committee downgrades the 10-win Longhorns after their trip to Atlanta ends with a blowout loss. A competitive game, or a possible win, locks in a first-round bye for Steve Sarkisian's team and should keep Notre Dame in its current spot. If Wake Forest beats Miami in the ACC Championship Game, the Demon Deacons guarantee themselves a first-round home game and potentially put the Hurricanes in a road game next month. Hopping four spots into the top four and squeezing out Notre Dame seems unlikely, however.

the Demon Deacons guarantee themselves a first-round home game and potentially put the Hurricanes in a road game next month. Hopping four spots into the top four and squeezing out Notre Dame seems unlikely, however. If No. 7 Miami beats No. 8 Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game, things could get dicey for Notre Dame holding onto a top-four seed. Could the selection committee adjust the Hurricanes with Malachi Toney expected to return to the lineup and disregard the head-to-head loss to the Fighting Irish since he didn't play in South Bend earlier this month? It's feasible. Miami would have an 11-2 record and a data point that Notre Dame does not — a Power Four title and a top-10 win hours ahead of Selection Sunday.



things could get dicey for Notre Dame holding onto a top-four seed. Could the selection committee adjust the Hurricanes with Malachi Toney expected to return to the lineup and disregard the head-to-head loss to the Fighting Irish since he didn't play in South Bend earlier this month? It's feasible. Miami would have an 11-2 record and a data point that Notre Dame does not — a Power Four title and a top-10 win hours ahead of Selection Sunday. If No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Alabama both win big, Notre Dame should still be in great shape. The Vols are playing Vanderbilt as a heavy favorite on Saturday, while the Crimson Tide host Auburn. This week's slide outside of the top four for Alabama was pivotal, despite a potential victory over the Tigers being a quality one. Notre Dame handled its business with ease at Syracuse and has done everything it can to solidify a first-round bye outside of finishing unbeaten.

After his team was excluded from last season's bracket after a 10-2 record, Freeman said in January the team's motto was "leave no doubt" in 2026 and control what they could control.

Notre Dame has done that with an elite roster against a favorable slate, the lone loss coming at BYU. The 10th-ranked Cougars host Cincinnati on Saturday, looking for their third straight win and 10th of the season to continue their march toward an at-large CFP appearance.