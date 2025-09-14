No. 8 Notre Dame fell to 0-2 on the season with a heartbreaking 41-40 loss at home to No. 16 Texas A&M in the craziest game of Week 3 in college football.

Both offenses dominated on Saturday night in South Bend, but the game came down to a special teams miscue late from the Irish. After Jeremiyah Love punched it in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:53 to go in the fourth quarter, the Irish took a 40-34 lead, but backup quarterback and placeholder Tyler Buchner couldn't handle a perfect snap on the extra point. He dropped the ball and couldn't pull off a miraculous scramble drill for a two-point conversion, leaving Notre Dame's lead at just six.

With under three minutes to go in a game that featured few defensive stops, Buchner's blunder proved costly.

Sure enough, Texas A&M on its ensuing possession marched down the field and on fourth down from the 11, Marcel Reed found Nate Boerkircher on a jump ball in the corner of the end zone for the tying touchdown with just 13 seconds to play. The Aggies were able to execute their extra point operation and that became the difference in a 41-40 Texas A&M win in regulation.

It was a brutal way for the Irish to lose. And while Buchner's fumbled snap stands out because of when it happened, he was far from the lone culprit in Notre Dame's loss. The Irish got carved up on the defensive side of the ball all night, giving up 488 total yards. Notre Dame's inability to get stops -- including on the final drive and that final fourth down play -- played the biggest role in the devastating defeat.

Buchner, once Notre Dame's starting quarterback before a stint at Alabama and a then return to South Bend as a lacrosse player, has had a meandering college career. It will be hard for him to shake off the dreadful feeling from that dropped snap, especially now that the Irish have lost their two biggest games of the season in rough fashion to open the year.