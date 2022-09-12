Notre Dame starting quarterback Tyler Buchner will miss the next four months with a sprained AC joint that will require surgery, coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday. The injury, suffered during the fourth quarter of the Fighting Irish's 26-21 loss to Marshall, will likely keep Buchner out for the remainder fo the 2022 season. As a result, Drew Pyne has been elevated to make his first career start ahead of Notre Dame's Week 3 game against Cal.

Buchner exited the game against the Thundering Herd late in the fourth quarter following a 4-yard run. With Notre Dame down 11 points, Pyne entered and threw a red zone interception just two plays later to ice the game. The shocking upset dropped the Fighting Irish to 0-2 for the first time since 2011, and Freeman became the first coach in South Bend to begin his career 0-3.

The sophomore Buchner completed 56% of his passes for 378 yards, but threw two interceptions without a touchdown in starts against Marshall and No. 3 Ohio State. However, he added 62 yards rushing and two scores as the Fighting Irish scored a combined 31 points in their first two games. While Buchner was less accurate and dynamic as a passer, his athleticism and running ability gave offensive coordinator Tommy Rees options; the Fighting Irish are averaging just 3.1 yards per carry so far this season, while no running back has more than 54 total yards.

Moving from Buchner to Pyne dramatically shifts the structure of Notre Dame's offense. With Pyne in the lineup, Notre Dame will lean much more heavily on the passing game -- but issues remain. While Michael Mayer is an All-American at tight end, the receiver position has not been a strength early. Wide receiver Lorenzo Styles had seven catches against Marshall, but finished with just 69 yards. Every other receiver on the roster has a combined four catches in 2022.

Pyne, who is from New Canaan, Connecticut, has thrown 39 passes in three seasons. He also played well against Wisconsin last season, completing 6 of 8 passes for 81 yards and a score.

Notre Dame's schedule only gets more difficult in the coming weeks. After Cal and a road trip to North Carolina, the Fighting Irish play No. 12 BYU at Notre Dame Stadium. Freeman's team also plays No. 5 Clemson and No. 7 USC in November.

Most preseason win totals for Notre Dame had the program around the nine-win mark in Freeman's first full season. However, with an 0-2 start and now a quarterback injury, the Fighting Irish's line is down to just 7.0 wins at Caesar's SportsBook.