1st Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Notre Dame looks much better today on their home field. They have jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against Wake Forest.

If Notre Dame keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-3 in no time. On the other hand, Wake Forest will have to make due with a 4-6 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ No. 19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Wake Forest 4-6, Notre Dame 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

Wake Forest fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 3:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Wake Forest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 26-6 to North Carolina State.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Demon Deacons weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only seven rushing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as North Carolina State rushed for 268.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Notre Dame two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They fell 31-23 to Clemson.

Despite the loss, Notre Dame had strong showings from Audric Estime, who rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, and Sam Hartman, who rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries. Spencer Shrader did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and two extra points.

Wake Forest has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for Notre Dame, their loss dropped their record down to 7-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Notre Dame, as the team is favored by a full 24 points. This contest will be Wake Forest's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Notre Dame is a big 24-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Notre Dame has won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last 8 years.

Sep 22, 2018 - Notre Dame 56 vs. Wake Forest 27

Nov 04, 2017 - Notre Dame 48 vs. Wake Forest 37

Nov 14, 2015 - Notre Dame 28 vs. Wake Forest 7

Injury Report for Notre Dame

Matt Salerno: out (Leg)

Kevin Bauman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Mitchell Evans: Out for the Season (Knee)

Deion Colzie: doubtful (Knee)

Aiden Gobaira: Out for the Season (Knee)

KK Smith: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Wake Forest