Two college football blue bloods will face off on the gridiron, but we unfortunately won't get to see it until the next decade as it was announced on Monday that Florida and Notre Dame have scheduled a future home-and-home series. While the matchup is certainly enough to pique anyone's interest, the games won't be played until 2031 and 2032.

Florida will head to South Bend, Indiana, first in 2031 with Notre Dame returning to Gainesville in 2032.

Of course, whether those dates stand the test of time remains to be seen. Florida has beefed up its nonconference schedule and perhaps no future schedule shows that off more than 2031 as the Gators were already scheduled to play Texas, Arizona State and Florida State. It would seem highly unlikely that Florida wouldn't rework its nonconference lineups a bit as to avoid playing four Power Five opponents on top of its SEC schedule.

Notre Dame, on top of playing several ACC opponents every year, only has a game against Navy scheduled for 2031 and 2032. But the Fighting Irish do have interesting matchups scheduled for other years including Wisconsin in 2021, Ohio State in 2022 and 2023, Texas A&M in 2024 and 2025, and Alabama in 2028 and 2029.

Even though COVID-19 made scheduling on the fly more commonplace, the long-term scheduling philosophy among big-name programs seems to be well in place for years to come.