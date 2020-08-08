Watch Now: Reaction: Rocco Spindler Makes His Commitment To Notre Dame ( 7:44 )

Rocco Spindler is heading to Notre Dame. The four-star OL in the class of 2021 chose the Fighting Irish over a slew of blue-blood programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and LSU. Spindler is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in Michigan, the No. 5 guard in the nation and the No. 48 overall recruit in the Class of 2021, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

"Man I'm shaking right now, I'm nervous. It's a bittersweet moment," Spindler said. "Everything, building a relationship the last four years with several schools, now it's just one. Excited to get it started. I want to be developed on the field, but I want to be developed off the field as well. I feel like Notre Dame is O-Line U and now I want to be one of them."

At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Spindler already has the size to play either offensive or defensive line and could even add a bit more weight as a natural athlete. His scouting report from 247Sports is as follows:

Does not carry a lot of bad weight. Naturally stocky. Has room to add weight, but frame and style of play suggest he will not need to add a lot more mass. Could play offensive or defensive line in college. Has played varsity against strong competition since his freshman season. Will come into college ready to work and compete at that level. Plays tough and aggressive. Has a wrestling background, and that shows in his strength and ability to use leverage. A good athlete who can pull and make blocks in space on offense and track plays down on defense. Adding more weight to his frame will be the key for him in playing early, but he has all the other needed qualities to be an impact player in college and a potentially early impact player. Guard, center or defensive tackle are all possibilities in college.

Spindler also comes from an athletic background. His father, Marc, was a former USA Today High School Defensive Player of the year winner and went on to be an All-American selection at Pitt before spending nearly a decade in the NFL.

Notre Dame's class currently ranks 11th in the 2021 team rankings. Spindler is the 10th four-star commit in the class that has yet to get a five-star.