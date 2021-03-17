The 2022 recruiting cycle is off and running and Notre Dame just got a huge win on the trail. One of the bigger names for next year's class, Joshua Burnham, made his verbal commitment live on CBS Sports HQ. Burnham, a four-star linebacker from Traverse City, Michigan, committed to the Fighting Irish over Michigan and Wisconsin.

"It was the best fit for me," Burnham said of Notre Dame. "It's always been a dream of mine to play college football. This is more than I could ever ask for."

Hailing from Central High School, Burnham is considered Michigan's No. 2 prospect and the No. 9 outside linebacker recruit, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Though he'll be recruited as a linebacker, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Burnham has experience playing quarterback and running back as well. In his last season, he accounted for nearly 2,000 yards of total offense and 30 touchdowns while recording 61 tackles on defense. The multi-sport athlete is also a standout basketball player.

"He's a great coach, to see what he's done at Cincinnati," Burnham said of new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. "I already have a great relationship with him. It's just the start and I'm very excited."

Here's what 247Sports' Allen Trieu had to say about Burnham in his scouting report:

Very good, versatile football player and athlete at his size. Has not only played linebacker, but also tailback and quarterback and played those positions well. Also a good basketball player who shows bounce and athletic ability on the court. Runs well for a bigger guy, can get to the places on the field he needs to to make tackles and showed that as a runner on offense also. Smart, makes proper reads and fills as a backer and size and strength make him a sure tackler.

Burnham is the 11th player in Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class and the fifth four-star player.