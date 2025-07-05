Three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, committed to Notre Dame on Saturday over Clemson, Stanford and UCLA. The Brophy College Preparatory product out of Phoenix, Arizona, is the latest player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2026 recruiting class, as the Fighting Irish currently hold the fourth-ranked class in the cycle behind USC, Georgia and Texas A&M.

"I chose Notre Dame because of the people, the culture, and the purpose behind everything they do," Fitzgerald told 247Sports. "It's not just about football. It's about building something bigger -- a future, a legacy."

During his junior season at Brophy College Preparatory, Fitzgerald hauled in 52 catches for 720 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

Fitzgerald ranks as the No. 2 player in the state of Arizona and is the 55th-ranked wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. Fitzgerald marks Notre Dame's 24th commitment in the class, joining blue-chip recruits such as five-star edge Rodney Dunham, five-star safety Joey O'Brien, four-star cornerback Khary Adams and four-star tight end Ian Premer.

"What really set Notre Dame apart for me was the people," Fitzgerald said. "The recruits I met were like-minded -- they had the same goals, the same drive. I knew being around them would push me to be better, both on and off the field."

Since the start of last month, Notre Dame has secured commitments from eight recruits in the 2026 class -- including Fitzgerald.