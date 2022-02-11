Preston Zinter, a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Notre Dame live Friday on CBS Sports HQ. Zinter chose the Fighting Irish and first-year coach Marcus Freeman over Michigan. Zinter is the ninth player to commit to Freeman's program during the current recruiting cycle, and his pledge vaults Notre Dame above Georgia and into the top spot in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Zinter is ranked No. 334 overall and is the 28th-ranked athlete during the upcoming recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, was a star as a linebacker and tight end through three years of his high school career; however, he's projected to play linebacker at the college level.

"I spent a lot of time with coach Freeman, not only one-on-one, but at the hockey game," Zinter told 247Sports. "He just continued to emphasize that he really likes my athleticism and can see me playing any of the three linebacker positions."

Zinter had 62 tackles, nine of which were for a loss, during his junior season en route to 2021 Merrimack Valley Defensive Player of the Year honors.r a loss, during his junior season en route to 2021 Merrimack Valley Defensive Player of the Year honors.