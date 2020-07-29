Watch Now: BREAKING: ACC Releases Schedule ( 7:03 )

Notre Dame picked up a pair of marquee games on Wednesday when the ACC announced its plan for the 2020 football season, which includes the Fighting Irish joining as a member for this coming season only. The six ACC teams Notre Dame was originally scheduled to play remain on the team's docket, but the Fighting Irish have added four more, including two that will make for marquee matchups in college football.

Assuming the season goes ahead as planned, Notre Dame will now play North Carolina, Florida State, Syracuse and Boston College in addition to the previously-scheduled games against Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Duke, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

Now, questions linger surrounding the out-of-conference opponent for Notre Dame which is permitted for each team under the ACC's scheduling plan. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic upending the college football season, Notre Dame was scheduled to open the season in Ireland against longtime opponent Navy on Saturday, Sept. 5, while the following week on Saturday, Sept. 12, Arkansas of the SEC is currently scheduled to make a trip to South Bend to face the Irish. Notre Dame also has a scheduled date with Western Michigan of the MAC on Saturday, Sept. 19.

According to ESPN. Notre Dame will clarify this situation in the "near future." Per the ACC's new plan, the out-of-conference game for each team must be played in the conference member's home state. That does not affect Arkansas should it remain the opponent, but Navy would have to travel to Indiana to keep the rivalry alive in 2020. The SEC is reportedly trending toward a conference-only schedule for 2020, however, which would take Arkansas out of the running.

Below is a look at Notre Dame's 2020 schedule as it currently stands. Previously-scheduled out-of-conference games against Stanford, Wisconsin and USC have already been nixed due to the Big Ten and Pac-12's decisions to move to conference-only slates in 2020.

Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse

Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest