Notre Dame and Indiana announced Monday that the two schools have agreed to a home-and-home series. The first of the two meetings between the intra-state rivals will take place on Aug. 31, 2030 at Notre Dame, with the second coming on Sept. 27, 2031 at Indiana. The two games will mark the first two meetings between the Fighting Irish and Hoosiers since 1991, barring any bowl game matchups between now and 2030.

"I'm looking forward to facing one of the most storied programs in the history of college football," said Indiana coach Tom Allen. "It's tremendous for the state of Indiana and for our fans, and it will be a great opportunity for our players."

Notre Dame holds a 23-5-1 all-time record vs. the Hoosiers. That includes a 13-1-1 record at Notre Dame and a 6-3 record away from South Bend. The most recent meeting between the two schools in 1991 was a 49-27 win for Lou Holtz's Fighting Irish. The last time that the two teams met in Bloomington was in 1950 -- a 20-7 win for the Hoosiers.

The 2030 game is the second non-ACC game on Notre Dame's 2030 slate, which also will play at Navy. The Fighting Irish have non-ACC games with Navy, USF and Florida scheduled for 2031.

Indiana's two scheduled games with Notre Dame are the first non-conference games scheduled for the program in the 2030 and 2031 seasons.