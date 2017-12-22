Notre Dame loses another offensive weapon to suspension before Citrus Bowl

Notre Dame needs all of its offensive weapons at its disposal heading into the New Year's Day Citrus Bowl matchup against a fast and physical LSU defense, but this week has taken a toll on coach Brian Kelly's offense.

Kelly announced Thursday that tight end Alize Mack will miss the game against the Tigers.

"On a separate matter, Alize Mack has also been suspended for the game," Kelly said, according to 247Sports. "It has nothing to do with academic eligibility. All of our players are academically eligible. It's an internal team matter."

Mack had 19 catches for 166 yards and one score for the Fighting Irish this year. He's also tied for third on the team in receptions and fifth in receiving yards.

His suspension comes on the heels of indefinite suspensions to third-leading receiver Kevin Stepherson (19 receptions, 359 yards and five touchdowns in eight games) and running back C.J. Holmes (32 rushing yards in eight games). The good news for the Fighting Irish is that Equanimeous St. Brown and Chase Claypool have combined for 60 catches (37.5 percent of the team's receptions) and 870 yards (41.2 percent) are still good to go, along with quarterback Brandon Wimbush and star running back Josh Adams.

LSU's defense ranks No. 13 nationally in total defense (311.7 yards per game) and is No. 20 in pass defense (185.3 yards per game). The Fighting Irish and Tigers will kick off the Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. ET in Orlando on Jan. 1.