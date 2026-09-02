Notre Dame's iconic gold helmets will carry additional meaning throughout the 2026 season as the Fighting Irish honor legendary coach Lou Holtz with a specialized "LOU" sticker.

It is a fitting tribute for the last coach to deliver a national championship in South Bend and one of the most recognizable figures in college football history. Holtz, who died in March at 89, spent 11 seasons at Notre Dame from 1986-96, compiling a 100-30-2 record while restoring the program as the sport's premier national brand.

His defining team came in 1988. Notre Dame finished 12-0, beat No. 1 Miami in the famed "Catholics vs. Convicts" showdown and handled West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl to secure the school's 11th claimed national championship. The Irish won their first 12 games the following season, extending their winning streak to 23, and remained a fixture in the title race during Holtz's tenure.

Holtz's teams were physical, disciplined and unapologetically confident, mirroring the personality of the coach who led them.

Holtz is also responsible for the famous "Play Like A Champion Today" sign at the bottom of the steps inside the Irish locker room leading into Notre Dame Stadium, as well as the team not wearing names on the back of their uniforms. His impassioned pre-game speeches are the stuff of legend at the program.

Holtz's impact stretched well beyond one campus. He won 249 games across stops at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He remains the only coach to guide six different programs to bowl games, a testament to his ability to create belief wherever he went.

Holtz was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Holtz later became a prominent television analyst, bringing the same energy, humor and sharp opinions that defined his career on the sideline. Generations of fans who never watched his Notre Dame teams still knew the voice, the wit and the unwavering affection he carried for the Irish.

The circular helmet decal -- a black-and-white graphic with matching "L" hand signals -- will adorn the backs of the lids and is a small addition to one of the sport's most recognizable uniforms.

Its significance, however, is immense. Every player who wears it this fall will carry a piece of Notre Dame history -- and a reminder of the standard Holtz helped restore at its highest level.

No. 4 Notre Dame begins the season Sunday night against Wisconsin from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.