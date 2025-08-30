No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami are facing off the first time since 2017 in a Sunday evening spotlight game that will shape the narratives surrounding two national brands with College Football Playoff aspirations. The Fighting Irish will be seeking their first road victory over the Hurricanes since 1977.

Miami has won six straight home games in the series, but it enters as an underdog against a Notre Dame team coming off an appearance in the CFP National Championship. With both teams breaking in new quarterbacks and defensive coordinators, the showdown features plenty of uncertainty.

After getting left on the doorstep of the CFP last season, the Hurricanes are looking for a Year 4 breakthrough under coach Mario Cristobal with the help of Georgia transfer Carson Beck at quarterback. He'll have big shoes to fill as he replaces No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward.

Notre Dame should again be anchored by an elite defense and premier running game, as backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price return. But the Fighting Irish will need redshirt freshman CJ Carr to be poised and ready to go as he makes his first career start on the road in a high-stakes situation.

All the ingredients for a blockbuster Week 1 showdown are there as the old "Catholics vs. Convicts" rivalry gets new life in what will be just the fifth meeting between the teams since 1990.

Notre Dame vs. Miami: Need to know

A test of chemistry: Miami quarterback Carson Beck tore the UCL in his throwing elbow while playing for Georgia in the SEC Championship Game last season. He missed spring practice with the Hurricanes, leaving him a condensed timeframe to develop chemistry with the Hurricanes' retooled receiver group. The makeup of that passing game will be tested mightily against a Notre Dame secondary that should be among the nation's best.

Carr's first start: Notre Dame doesn't need redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr to be a hero. It needs him to be a facilitator for a team that features an elite pair of running backs and a nasty defense. The former top-50 prospect should be ready to handle the assignment after beating out Kenny Minchey during a tight preseason competition. But the spotlight of this stage differs greatly from the pressure of practice, and Carr will have to keep his wits about him as he makes his starting debut against a talented Miami defense.

Defensive wrinkles: New Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash has big shoes to fill as he steps in for Al Golden, who is now defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals after winning the Broyles Award for his work with the Fighting Irish last season. It's Ash's first college job since he was Texas' defensive coordinator in 2020. On the flip side, new 'Canes DC Corey Hetherman is tasked with elevating Miami's defense after serving as Minnesota's defensive coordinator last season. Don't be surprised if we see a heavy dose of blitzes from both as they seek to pressure QBs who are settling in to new roles.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Miami live

Date: Sunday, August 31 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Notre Dame vs. Miami prediction, picks

Notre Dame's defense is loaded across the board, and the Fighting Irish are well-equipped on the offensive line and in the running back room to pound the rock. Meanwhile, Miami is rebooting its passing attack with a quarterback in Carson Beck who is coming off injury and a relatively unproven group of receivers. The Fighting Irish will be licking their chops on defense and able to control the clock on the ground with a heavy dose of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Look for Notre Dame to try and dominate time of possession and grind its way to a low-scoring win.

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that went 27-16 last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.