Notre Dame and Michigan State will restore their historic rivalry with a home-and-home series during the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The Fighting Irish will host the Spartans in Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026, while Michigan State returns home to face Notre Dame in East Lansing on Sept. 18, 2027.

This will be the first set of contests between the two teams since 2017.

"The Michigan State-Notre Dame rivalry is not only one of the oldest rivalries in all of college football, it's a series that is meaningful to Spartan players and fans alike," Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement. "It's fitting that the battle for the Megaphone Trophy renews in the 60th anniversary season of the 1966 Game of the Century."

Notre Dame and Michigan State have played for the Megaphone Trophy, which currently resides in South Bend after the Irish's 38-18 win in 2017, since 1949, though the actual series dates far beyond that. Michigan State and Notre Dame first met on Nov. 25, 1897, a 34-6 win for the Irish.

In 79 total meetings, Notre Dame leads with a 47-29-1 record. Michigan State and Notre Dame played on an almost annual basis from 1948-2013, with brief pauses in the interim. The near-decade between the 2017 and 2026 installments will be the longest hiatus in the rivalry since an immense dead period between 1921-48.