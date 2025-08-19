Notre Dame has named CJ Carr the starter for the team's season-opener at Miami, bringing to an end one of the most intriguing quarterback battles from across the country during fall camp. Carr has been battling with Kenny Minchey throughout the offseason, and both quarterbacks got good opportunities to win the job this fall. Now Notre Dame knows its starter for one of the toughest games on the schedule, even if that starter doesn't have a ton of experience to lean on heading down to Hard Rock Stadium.

A former four-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback from Saline, Michigan. is the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and was the top prospect in the state for the 2024 cycle.

Winning the recruiting battle set things in motion for him to develop into Notre Dame's starter, but until now the timetable for that development was unknown. Minchey's performance made this one of the more compelling quarterback battle to track, but ultimately Notre Dame has arrived where many projected after Angeli's transfer with Carr assuming the QB1 duties.

A blind bet

It's been a while since Notre Dame's opening week starter had this little experience going in when it comes to meaningful snaps. This was a team that played with national championship stakes throughout their run to the title game, so any time a quarterback other than Leonard or Angeli entered the game the game was no longer competitive. There was no bowl game to warm up next year's starter, or quarterback instability that allowed the entire room to get some work.

Carr appeared in just one game in 2024 and did not log a pass attempt while Riley Leonard was primarily backed up by Steve Angeli in 2024. His one game of experience was in Notre Dame's 66-7 win against Purdue, with Carr entering the game after Minchey, the third-string quarterback for the game, got a rushing touchdown in his short stint leading the offense. So while Minchey might have more stats to his name neither of these quarterbacks have had to face anything close to the intensity of a top-10 matchup.

Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock can pour over as much practice tape as they want, but nothing will truly let them know which quarterback is ready for live action quite like those first couple of series' against Miami.

A tough opener for either QB

The Sunday night opener between Notre Dame and Miami is one of three games between top-10 teams on a loaded Week 1 slate. And while you might prefer to have a first-year starter open the season at home against MAC school, Notre Dame is asking theirs to keep his composure on the road in an NFL stadium with NFL-ready defensive linemen like Reuben Bain on the other side. The Irish are a 2.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

This is a true baptism by fire situation, and the degree of difficulty for the spot might make the Fighting Irish more willing to use both Carr and Minchey creatively in different situations.

And it's not just the opener. With a visit from Texas A&M in Week 3, a road trip to Arkansas in Week 5 and visits from Boise State and NC State in early October the early season schedule is loaded with teams that are going to be provide a quality test for a new starting quarterback.

All you need is Love

While much has gone into the analysis of Carr and Minchey -- including what each brings to the offense and how they can elevate Notre Dame's chances for success -- the focal point of the Fighting Irish offense is still likely to be the ground game. Jeremiyah Love is a preseason All-American at running back after posting 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns at 6.9 yards per attempt in 2024. And not only that, but Love has a talented group of backups with Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams also expected get opportunities carrying the football. With Notre Dame's strength at running back and along the offensive line, the quarterback position in South Bend might just need a bus driver who can get everyone where they need to go on time.